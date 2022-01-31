Newly elected Vice Presidents of VMRO-DPMNE Timco Mucunski and Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska expressed their gratitude to the Central Committee this evening.

I stand before a new challenge that won’t be easy. But when it comes to Macedonia and the future of our children, there is no hesitation, Dimitrieska said.

Mucunski added that he will work for another convincing victory for VMRO in the next elections. “Since my local elections campaign I said that changes are coming and I assure you that VMRO-DPMNE will be the promoter of good policies”, Mucunski said.