Justice Minister Bojan Maricic asked the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party to support the Bulgarian demands to amend the Macedonian Constitution and add the Bulgarian minority to the Preamble.
VMRO insists that this can only happen if Bulgaria accepts reciprocity and names the Macedonian minority in its Constitution – a demand that is a non-starter with Bulgaria. The SDSM – DUI coalition has barely enough votes to prop up its Government and is far short from the votes needed to amend the Constitution.
If their response to the issue of constitutional amendments is to ask for a reduction in the size of Parliament, that is not a position on the issue, that amounts to avoiding the issue. The opposition needs to be constructive, not destructive as they were during the Prespa Treaty. I hope that this time they will use the opportunity to enter this process and resolve it in mutual interest, without dividing the citizens, Maricic pleaded with the opposition during a Sitel TV interview.
