Justice Minister Bojan Maricic asked the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party to support the Bulgarian demands to amend the Macedonian Constitution and add the Bulgarian minority to the Preamble.

VMRO insists that this can only happen if Bulgaria accepts reciprocity and names the Macedonian minority in its Constitution – a demand that is a non-starter with Bulgaria. The SDSM – DUI coalition has barely enough votes to prop up its Government and is far short from the votes needed to amend the Constitution.