VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that the new additions to the party leadership that were announced today will help put the party on a winning track.

The new composition of the Executive Committee adds serious value to the party in our task to change our reality. It is far more competitive than the worn out line-up of the Government. Along with the new mayors elected from VMRO-DPMNE, we showed that we can change and move things forward. We have serious potential that we are yet to mobilize, said Mickoski said.

Timco Mucunski and Gordana Dimitrievska – Kocovska were elected as two additional Vice Presidents of the VMRO-DPMNE party. They will join Aleksandar Nikoloski and Vladimir Misajlovski in this capacity.

We elected two relatively young people with a wealth of experience behind them, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski after the meeting of the Central Committee of the party.

Mucunski is a law professor who was recently elected Mayor of Aerodrom in a landslide. He was also the international secretary of VMRO-DPMNE, a position which is now taken by Stefan Andonovski. Dimitrievska held high positions in the Finance Ministry, the ELEM energy company, the Stopanska Bank and the Macedonian Telekom.

The Central Committee kept Gjorgjija Sajkoski as Secretary General of the party.

Distinguished civic activist Saso Klekovski is named as new member of the Executive Board. Klekovski leads the Macedonian Center for International Cooperation. Other new members of the expanded Executive Committee include former Vice Governor of the Macedonian Central Bank Maja Kadievska – Vojnovic and doctor Risto Simeonov who performed the first infant kidney transplant in Macedonia. New Executive Committee members include members of Parliament Eli Panova and Mile Lefkov, doctor Mevmet Xhaferi, Luke Galevski – who heads the party Center for public communications, actor Zoran Ljutkov and party spokesperson Marija Miteva.

The Executive Committee continues to include Antonio Milososki, Dafina Stojanovska, Trajko Slaveski, Rasela Mizrahi, Olga Lozanovska, Vladimir Gjorcev, doctor Kiril Pecakov, doctor Marija Andonovska, Sergej Popov, Zaklina Pesevska and Mane Jakovlevski.