VMRO-DPMNE with a new team for changes that must bring future, reads the press release of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

Yesterday, the Central Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, on the proposal of VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, elected the new EC of the party. In the new EC there are people from all walks of life, who are proven in their areas of work and action. The new composition of the EC of VMRO-DPMNE will generate policies that will mean a change of the SDSM government as soon as possible, through early elections, and then solving the problems of the citizens. This SDSM government increases the debt the state, every 20 days every household is indebted for a new 200 euros. Euro-integration processes are stalled, the economy is going downhill. VMRO-DPMNE and the new EC will take the initiative to form a broad popular front against the government that is regressing the country at every step. We will fight for a functional system and a functional democracy, and we are already doing that through the proposal to reduce the number of MPs from 120 to 90, which will save citizens’ money, but will also provide greater functionality, said VMRO-DPMNE.

VMRO-DPMNE stands for changes that will mean general development, and which can happen only with elections, the party added.