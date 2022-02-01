After a month-long winter break, an extended one due to a surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide, nearly 255,000 students are getting back to school Tuesday for the second semester of the 2021/2022 school year.

Due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation and the assessment that the country is at the peak of Covid-19, classes did not start on January 20 and were postponed for ten days on the recommendation of the General Coordination Crisis Staff and by decision of the Government.