After a month-long winter break, an extended one due to a surge in Covid-19 cases nationwide, nearly 255,000 students are getting back to school Tuesday for the second semester of the 2021/2022 school year.
Due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation and the assessment that the country is at the peak of Covid-19, classes did not start on January 20 and were postponed for ten days on the recommendation of the General Coordination Crisis Staff and by decision of the Government.
Comments are closed for this post.