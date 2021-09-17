A coronavirus outbreak in Ohrid forced 177 elementary school students into isolation.

The cases were diagnosed among Turkish language students in the school in the village of Leskajca, as well as in several Turkish language classes in the Bratstvo Edinstvo school in Ohrid. Other schools in Ohrid also have outbreaks, but this is considered to be the largest one at the moment. The Education Ministry continues to insist that almost all elementary and high schools continue to hold in-person classes.