I asked for the support of my fellow citizens, and not the real-estate tycoons, said Kisela Voda Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski. This part of the city is targeted by powerful business interests, especially over the large Rasadnik area, which is one of the few remaining undeveloped green parts of the city.

I will only look after the public interest in the performing of my duties and I will not tolerate anything else. I entered into politics without having a mortgage toward any other interest and I will not allow people to enrich themselves on our account, Gjorgjievski said in an Alfa TV interview.