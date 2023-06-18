Kisela Voda Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski said that his administration was able to pave 40 kilometers of roads in the large Skopje district – something that the central Government has been unable to do with much greater resources in seven years.

VMRO-DPMNE is a party that is key to the statehood of the country and we are proving that in our work, Gjorgjievski said during the conference to mark the 33rd anniversary of the party’s founding.

He said that Macedonia now urgently needs early general elections, after which VMRO-DPMNE will carry on its successful work at the local level and implement it at the central level. “As the next Prime Minister, Hristijan Mickoski will show how you love your country in action, and not just with words”.