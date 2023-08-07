The Interior Ministry is preparing charges against Kocani Mayor Ljupco Papazov, for appointing a new director of a high school – which according to the politicized Ministry is a criminal offense.

According to the charges, Papazov appointed a new director to the “Goso Vikentiev” school even though the candidate did not pass the exam required for this position in the required time.

The police is charging Mayor Papazov with damaging the municipal budget of about a 1,000 EUR. Under the DUI – SDSM regime, the prosecution and the police are routinely used against opposition officials, and Papazov comes from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.