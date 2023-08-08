VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski responded to the decision of the Interior Ministry to prosecute Kocani Mayor Ljupco Papazov, for appointing a high school director who allegedly did not pass a test required for this position in time.

Papazov is facing a criminal charge for appointing the only candidate who applied to the position, but apparently is not to the liking of the Government. In the meantime, there are no charges against Struga Mayor Merko, who appointed a high-school student as director of a school. If there were, DUI would get angry at SDSM. Papazov is strong, and the harder they push him, the worse they will fare in the elections, and then we will see real accountability for the criminals, Mickoski said.