Skopje: Two men charged over rape carried out in 2021

Macedonia
23.08.2023 / 20:04

Two men from Skopje are charged with rape of a girl several years ago. The attack allegedly happened in October 2021, when the victim was 18. The attackers are in their 20ies. Skopje police announced that the charges were filed yesterday.
