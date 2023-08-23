As citizens complain about the Government’s decision to force them to take out new identity documents – with the imposed name “North Macedonia” – an old statement has become relevant again.

In it, in 2018, then Government spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski assured the citizens that they will not face extra costs to replace the documents. Now, under order from Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, citizens are forced to pay significant sums of money for new documents, even though they often have documents valid for years to come.

In 2018, Bosnjakovski told the citizens that the documents will be replaced only as they expire, and not under emergency orders. “This will be part of the regular costs the citizens have to replace their passports and identity cards, and will not constitute extra cost”, Bosnjakovski said.