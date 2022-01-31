VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski addressed the public after the party elected two now Vice Presidents and expanded its Executive Committee.

The new composition of the Executive Committee adds serious value to the party in our task to change our reality. It is far more competitive than the worn out line-up of the Government. Along with the new mayors elected from VMRO-DPMNE, we showed that we can change and move things forward. We have serious potential that we are yet to mobilize, Mickoski said.