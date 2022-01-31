Timco Mucunski and Gordana Dimitrievska – Kocovska were elected as two additional Vice Presidents of the VMRO-DPMNE party. They will join Aleksandar Nikoloski and Vladimir Misajlovski in this capacity.

We elected two relatively young people with a wealth of experience behind them, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski after the meeting of the Central Committee of the party.

Mucunski is a law professor who was recently elected Mayor of Aerodrom in a landslide. He was also the international secretary of VMRO-DPMNE, a position which is now taken by Stefan Andonovski. Dimitrievska held high positions in the Finance Ministry, the ELEM energy company, the Stopanska Bank and the Macedonian Telekom.

The Central Committee kept Gjorgjija Sajkoski as Secretary General of the party.

Distinguished civic activist Saso Klekovski is named as new member of the Executive Board. Klekovski leads the Macedonian Center for International Cooperation. Other new members of the expanded Executive Committee include former Vice Governor of the Macedonian Central Bank Maja Kadievska – Vojnovic and doctor Risto Simeonov who performed the first infant kidney transplant in Macedonia. New Executive Committee members include members of Parliament Eli Panova and Mile Lefkov, doctor Mevmet Xhaferi, Luke Galevski – who heads the party Center for public communications, actor Zoran Ljutkov and party spokesperson Marija Miteva.