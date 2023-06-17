Heavy flooding is being reported from several cities and key roads across Macedonia.

The Center for Crisis Management informs that river levels across the country are elevated, and there is threat of further flooding the in Polog Valley, between Tetovo and Gostivar. The Vardar river is high through Skopje and the Veles region.

The bridge on the Pcinja river, in the village of the same name south of Kumanovo, has collapsed. A number of small pedestrian bridges in the city of Kriva Palanka, on Kriva Reka river, have also collapsed or are badly damaged. Houses in Kriva Palanka were flooded and several villages are cut off.

The Pelagonija region, including Prilep and Bitola, are cut off from the main road leading to Veles and Skopje, due to landslides near Pletvar.