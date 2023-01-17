Following the scandalous escape of convicted murderer Bekim Mehmeti from a prisoner transport, apparently facilitated by prison guards, the Government moved to replace prison officials.

The first to go is Marijan Spasovski, head of the sanctions bureau, who was dismissed after Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski publicly rebuked him for his work. But, the buck apparently stops there. Kovacevski is not moving against prison officials named by his Albanian coalition partners DUI and the Alternative party.

This includees the head of the Idrizovo prison Shpend Tahiri, named by the Alternative, and deputy warden Femi Jonuzi from the DUI party .