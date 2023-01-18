Public statements that offend or provoke Macedonia are absolutely unacceptable and counter-productive, and they do not represent the official position of Bulgaria and cannot be interpreted as such, said the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs late on Tuesday.

As stated in the press release published on the website of the Bulgarian MFA, the Ministry confirms its categorical position that politicians and public figures from Bulgaria and Macedonia have a responsible role in building trust and developing good neighborly relations between the two countries, as well as in reducing tensions in the public.

Bearing in mind the common history that connects the two countries, the commemoration of common historical events and personalities, such as the anniversary of the death of Mara Buneva, should lead to the strengthening of trust and good neighborliness, according to the Bulgarian MFA.

According to the Ministry, as reported by BTA, at the same time, not less dangerous for bilateral relations are the appeals of “marginal parties in Macedonia against Bulgarian politicians and public figures who advocate for the protection of the rights of Bulgarians in Macedonia and the projects to bring people together between the two countries.”