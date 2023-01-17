VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the Hungarian Ambassador to Macedonia Andrash Klein today. The two discussed Macedonia’s stalled EU integration process, blocked by the Bulgarian demands for constitutional amendments.

I pointed out that the blockade the country is facing in its EU integrations is proof of the wrong steps that were made in pursuing a foreign policy of appeasement and that Macedonia is now in a blind alley. The strategy of the Government brought the country in an unenviable position. Constitutional changes won’t take place by this Government under Bulgarian diktat, and all statements to the contrary from Government officials are cheap political marketing that tries to shift focus away from their incompetence. The Government does not have majority and works against the will of the people. Macedonia needs EU integration based on a predictable future, without further conditions and blackmail, Mickoski told Ambassador Klein, per the party’s press release.