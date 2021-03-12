MP Darko Kaevski, the mayor of Kisela Voda Filip Temelkovski and the directors of the Skopje Zoo and the Sutka prison were summoned to the police station, on suspicion of violating covid protocols.

The four SDSM officials gave a statement to the police this afternoon, on suspicion of violating covid protocols, after watching the handball match Macedonia vs Denmark last night at the sports center “Boris Trajkovski”, despite the ban on spectators.

In statements for “Telma”, after giving a statement to the police, the SDSM officials pointed out that, as sports workers, they attended the match at the invitation of the Handball Federation.