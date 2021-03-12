VMRO-DPMNE MPs opened Friday parliamentary offices for meetings with citizens throughout Macedonia.

With this move, the MPs from VMRO-DPMNE and the Coalition for Better Macedonia are getting closer to the citizens. Our goal is to listen to the citizens, to offer them our help and potential as a party and a parliamentary group, in order to solve everyday problems, they said.

Parliamentary offices were opened in Petrovec, Kavadarci, Stip, Sveti Nikole, Gostivar and Vinica.

In the offices, the citizens will be able to schedule a meeting with the MP from their place of residence and ask for a solution or to tell their problem or social situation.

VMRO-DPMNE MPs are available to all citizens and invite them to visit their offices across Macedonia.