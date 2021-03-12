The health authorities are closely monitoring reports coming from other countries over the AstraZeneca vaccine, which Macedonia is set to receive through the COVAX program, said Health Minister Venko Filipce.

We closely follow the reports coming from other countries. We closely follow the recommendations of the manufacturers themselves and the decisions in certain countries. Based on that, we build our recommendations, Filipce said on TV Telma’s “Top Tema” show.

He added that personally he has no problem to get vaccinated with any of the vaccines, because as he stressed, they are all safe.