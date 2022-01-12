Venko Filipce played a big role in the crisis and led the Ministry of Health with concentration and calm. I must pay tribute to all medical personnel in the institutions in the country, who have been fighting hard for two years against the pandemic, said the new prime minister-designate Dimitar Kovacevski in an interview with the “Top Tema” show.

According to him, they talked to Filipce and he will continue to be available to the Ministry, because he is a conscious person.