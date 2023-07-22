French EU Secretary Laurence Boone warned that Albania could surpass Macedonia in the EU accession process, if Macedonia does not amend its Constitution along the lines of the Bulgarian demands.

There is risk of decoupling Macedonia and Albania, Boone said. This would mean that in autumn Albania would begin its EU accession talks, while Macedonia would be left behind. This scenario is usually accompanied by threats of violence from the Albanian minority in Macedonia.

Boone insisted that Macedonia and the Macedonian Parliament have a sovereign right to decide for themselves on this matter. “But we hope that this will happen and that the country will join the EU family”.