The cleaning of the small (delta) HCH landfill in the unoperational chemical factory Ohis continues by remediation of the Lot 3, which will dislocate 525 tonnes of HCH waste and 210 tonnes of HCH contaminated earth, the Ministry of Environment and Water Supply informed on Thursday, adding that previous activities to remediate the Lot 3 resulted in 210 HCH contaminated earth already packed and ready for transport, out of which 80 tonnes left for France on Wednesday.

“As of today, the contracted company to clean the contaminated landfills, Polyeco, completed the first two small (delta) HCH landfills, and exported or destroyed 957 tonnes of HCH waste, and 127 tonnes of HCH contaminated earth”, the Ministry’s statement reads.