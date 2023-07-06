Beside acquiring a serious share in the Business Center Soravia without investing even one cent, there is also a reasonable suspicion that Ali Ahmeti’s nephew, Drin, didn’t pay a cent personal tax on this “successful business”, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

“The Government didn’t deny this information. In fact, their silence corroborates the fact that they are caught red-handed. If it is true that Drin Ahmeti didn’t pay tax on this transaction, which is controversial in and by itself, than he committed a serious crime and caused a financial damage to the state. For that he should be investigated and prosecuted by several institutions”, the party clams.