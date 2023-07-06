Two low voltage transformators leading to the Skopje region village of Studenichani are currently out of order because of the overloading due to enormous stealing and uncontrolled use of the electricity, the electricity distribution company EVN informed on Thursday.

The defect can’t be repaired because of one family, Idrizi, which has blocked the approach and doesn’t allow anyone to pass, keeping the entire village hostage. They didn’t give the exact data on the billing of electricity in the village. Previously, three villages in the Kumanovo region, also populated by ethnic Albanians, are left without electricity because some of the villagers tried to connect to the network by themselves, causing a serious damage. On Wednesday, they burned tyres at the main road leading to the villages in order to stop the EVN teams from doing their job. The billing of electricity in this region is meager 20%.