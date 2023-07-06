Three members of the DUI faction called “The Fiery Group”, Bllerim Bexheti, Musa Xhaferi, and Nevzat Bejta, are becoming a faction in the faction, because they think that all issues with the current leadership of the party must be debated and resolved within the Democratic Union for Integration.

Talking on behalf of the other two, Bexheti denied any negotiations with the other opposition political parties, including VMRO-DPMNE, because, as he said, “we are a faction of DUI and we will act within the party lines”, adding that they are very careful not to encourage the country’s anti-European forces.

“We in DUI think that this issue must be resolved as soon as possible, so the EU processes may start”, Bllerim Bexheti told the daily in Albanian language Zhurnall.