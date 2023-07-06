The VMRO-DPMNE initiative This is Macedonia, for Everyone ended with 709 settlements visited by 19 party teams numbering 200 people. The registered 18,324 problems, most of them directly linked to the central government, which is deaf to the people’s demands for six years.

Most of the rural settlements, but also the towns and the cities in the country, lack a well infrastructural connection with each other. The farmers can’t sell their products. The health system is destroyed. The people from all around the country are demanding changes, because they are certain that with SDS and DUI it can only get worse.

“The people demand solutions, ut also a responsible approach. This summer, along with my associates, I will visit again some of the places. I will personally promise work, responsibility, and dedication to each and every populated settlement in the country”, the party leader Hristijan Mickoski stated.