A car reportedly owned by First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi was set on fire overnight. The incident happened in Skopje’s Cair district, where Grubi lives, at around 3 in the morning. Media outlets that follow the events in the DUI party report that the Audi, even though registered to a different person, is used by Grubi. There were no injuries in the incident.

Grubi pushed himself to become the closest associate of DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, and was rewarded for this with a powerful position in the Government. He was even named point man for the huge infrastructure deal that the Government negotiated with Bechtel.

He is rejecting the corruption allegations that follow him, especially after the signing of the Bechtel deal, and is currently busy removing a faction led by Izet Mexhiti, former Mayor of Cair, from the party.