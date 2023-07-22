Fatmir Limani, a relative of DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti and fierce critic of the corruption in DUI, accused the party of enriching its top officials. In an interview, he discussed Artan Grubi, Ahmeti’s deputy, whose car was burnt overnight in Skopje in an apparent message over his corrupt dealings.

We all remember how Grubi’s driver used to live in a house, a stall really. They had two rooms at the top, two rooms at the bottom, and they kept the animals below. Now he lives in a villa with a huge yard he just took for himself, Limani told Alfa TV.

He pointed to the string of electoral defeats DUI suffered in key areas where they were planning to win buying votes with the corruptly gained funds. “Artan Grubi was so confident, he thought DUI will win in Kicevo, but they had to rely on SDSM for help. They thought they will win in Tetovo, but they lost by five seats in the Council. They think they can just buy the necessary votes, but the citizens are on a different level now”, Limani added.