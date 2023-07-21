BESA leader Bilal Kasami called on the leader of the Alliance of Albanians Arben Taravari to leave the Government and join the opposition front. Kasami said that this is the only way for the smaller Albanian aprties to beat DUI at the coming general elections.

The sooner Taravari realizes that this is a Government of criminals and corruption that does not mean well to the citizens, the better. I ask Taravari to join the citizens, the Albanians and the opposition front as soon as possible. His criticism toward the Government is not sincere if he remains part of it, Kasami said.

The call comes after Taravari criticized the Government for staying the Open Balkan initiative, even though it is currently reduced only to Macedonia and Serbia, with Albania withdrawing its participation.