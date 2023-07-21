A number of side-effects of the Government’s push to include the Bulgarian nation in the Preamble are being discussed. The controversial proposal would mean that Macedonia would have to introduce a national holiday dedicated to the Bulgarian nation.

The main national holiday in Bulgaria at the moment, which the Bulgarian minority in Macedonia could choose as their own holiday, is March 3rd, the day of the signing of the San Stefano treaty, and the attempted creation of Greater Bulgaria under Russian patronage. This state was supposed to include the whole of modern day Republic of Macedonia, as well as much of Aegean Macedonia. With this, Macedonia could be asked to celebrate a holiday that calls for its annexation by Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian minority in Macedonia would also be able to claim money for its diaspora. This could include organizations such as the MPO – which is active in the United States, and which still considers controversial former VMRO leader Vanco Mihajlov as its hero.