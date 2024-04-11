Journalist Furkan Saliu and another person are being charged over the incident that happened during a recent low league football match. Saliu was involved in the incident at the match that had an inter-ethnic dimension, and the police later found a handgun in his car.

Saliu says he has a permit for the weapon, and acknowledged being involved in the incident – he says he was trying to stop the police from attacking a different person – but blames the entire event on animosity from the Interior Minister Pance Toskovski. Saliu recently published a report where he claims to have leaked documents from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party and says that he was singled out because of this.

Due to the strict gun laws, it’s likely that the police will have a case on that charge. The footage from the game showed the police arresting Saliu, but so far there has been no footage showing the preceding incident, that would help determine who is telling the truth.

Saliu insists that he has additional evidence against VMRO-DPMNE, even hinting at secretly made recordings, that led to accusations that he is coordinating his reporting with the SDSM party, which is down in the polls and faces a very difficult election. VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski warned that the public should expect increasingly dirty election tactics from SDSM.