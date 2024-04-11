VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski told the voters in Dolneni that it would be highly irresponsible if the citizens allowed SDSM and DUI another, third term in office, given all the devastation Macedonia suffered under them.

We must not allow it, it would be irresponsible from us, as a generation of citizens of Macedonia, to allow another repeat of the Government of DUI and of their subcontractors in SDSM. SDSM used to be a serious party, that contributed to the building of the state. But now they are simple hired hands for Ali, Artan, Bujar, Talat and the rest, Mickoski said, naming the leadership of DUI.

Mickoski urged the citizens to vote for VMRO-DPMNE and for the presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova. “Stevo Pendarovski is the option for a humiliated Macedonia, a country ashamed of itself. The choice is clear, let’s make Macedonia proud again”.