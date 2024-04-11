Bujar Osmani, the presidential candidate for the European Front coalition, declared on Thursday that if elected, he would appoint a board of national and international specialists to oversee the evaluation of all environmental protection laws and initiatives to ensure their sustainability.

Osmani urged voters to support a green agenda that prioritizes environmental protection, stating that there is an unbreakable link between the environment and national security.

“This board will ensure that nothing detrimental to the environment is signed into law by me. Growth in the economy cannot come at the expense of the environment or the next generation. We have to leave behind a sustainable and green state in addition to an economic and European one, stated Osmani.

He claimed that the President’s power served as the foundation for this promise.