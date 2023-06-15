The German Bundestag should debate and vote on Thursday for a resolution to support the Macedonia’s accession in the EU, the Macedonian language, and the Macedonian identity.

According to the announcements, the German MPs will ask the Federal Government to reach an EU wide agreement that the EU accession prospects of Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Monte Negro, and Serbia are “unambiguous, credible, and sustained by a tangible progress”.

Beside that, it will be proposed that intermediary steps for closer relations with the EU during the negotiations should be agreed with the candidate countries, as the associative membership in the common foreign, security, and defense policies with no voting rights, as well as an access to the EU internal market , in exchange for reforms, implementation of the Copenhagen Criteria, and improvement in the rule of law.

Regretfully, despite all the optimistic announcements, the German Resolution won’t protect us from the Bulgarian blockades. Macedonia’s experience with the German resolutions and involvement in Macedonia’s issues point to thee conclusion the this resolution would only serve as a broken walking stick for us. Very indicative example is the Bundestag 2004 Resolution on protection of our Constitutional name Macedonia. We all know how did it end in 2019.

Furthermore, it is little known in the publics that in the preparation of the Bulgarian project “Bulgarian Policies toward Macedonia”, conducted in 2007/2008, which served as a textbook for the current Bulgarian relations with our country, and which contains all the schizophrenic and assimilative demands Macedonia is dealing with today. The entire project was financed by the European Union, particularly by the German Federal Government, using the non-governmental organization Manfred Werner as an agent.

This situation is compounded by the fact that even the ruling party GERB and its leader Boyko Borisov – or “the Pumpkin” as Politico named him, is a genuinely German product and a continuation of the political role of Simeon Sax-Coburg-Gothic, the son of the last Bulgarian king Boris. His renown political maxim was: “Always with Germany, never against Russia”. The maxim speaks for itself.