The third annual Prespa Forum Dialogue will take place at Struga’s Drim hotel on June 15–16, ahead of the five-year anniversary of the Prespa Agreement between North Macedonia and Greece on June 17.

This year’s forum will feature discussions on the topic “Widened European family by 2030: Mission (Im)possible)?”

Panelists will discuss pressing regional and European political-security issues, the Western Balkans integration processes to the EU, the perspectives of strengthening regional cooperation and good-neighborly relations, and the fight against corruption.

The Prespa Forum Dialogue is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the auspices of Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski.

Kovachevski will be the keynote speaker at the “Prespa Agreement Five Years on: Challenges Turned into Opportunities” central panel.

Confirmed participants include the heads of state of Montenegro, Croatia, Albania; regional prime ministers; the foreign ministers of Croatia, Ireland, Czechia; and high representatives of the UN and OSCE.

The forum will also gather representatives of the academic and business community, civil society, and youth organizations.