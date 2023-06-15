Kovacevski received an offer from VMRO-DPMNE to choose which of the party’s two proposals for solution of the current crisis is acceptable for SDSM, and after that there will be no problem to organize another leadership meeting, the opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski said in an interview with Alfa TV.

“They have two proposals on the table, let them choose one, and then there will be no problem, I am always prepared for talking. Kovacevski boasted that he accepted all our proposals, but we haven’t received any response from him, so please, you are a media, ask him which proposal he accepted and I will immediately organize a leadership meeting”, Mickoski said.