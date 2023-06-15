The principle “first arrived – first served” applied by the current authorities in the judicial system is becoming ever more widespread, so ti is very probable that the Council of Public Prosecutors will probably experience the same destiny as the Judicial Council, Dejanco Eftimov, VMRO-DPMNE MP said on Thursday in an address to the Parliament.

“Following the failure of the Special Prosecutor Office, the scandalous selection of judges to the Constitutional Court, and many other negative examples, the Government’s menu of partisanship in the judicial system today is complemented with the Council of Public Prosecutors. Most probably under pressure of the Government, the ruling MPs are trying elect a new member to the Council by summary procedure, with no debate on the other possible candidates, and in violation to all the procedures and the Parliament Guidelines. It is obvious that the Government is in hurry, because it is in panic, in chaos, and short of ideas, so it doesn’t care about Guidelines or procedures, only for the party’s directives and orders”, Eftimov said.