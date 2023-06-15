The Socialist Party of Macedonia(SPM) stated on Thursday that they are not surprised by the political auctions conducted by SDS and DUI, by offering various political offices to the opposition just to implement their idea of constitutional amendments.

” The PM’s absence of moral was confirmed by his offerings for various offices and seats in the Government., along with the lies that he convinced the opposition to accept the constitutional amendments. He persistently refuses to accept the opposition’s proposals, proving that his intentions are neither honest, not realistically applicable”, the party writes in its statement.

SPM adds that the Alliance for the Albanians interjects into the auction, although they were not targeted by any of the offers, only upholding the claims of corruption that governs this shameful Government.

“Therefrom, the SPM evaluates the low level of behavior by the representatives of the ruling parties is devolving the Macedonian state and its reputation by imposing a permanent damage, for which they will have to face the justice”, the party concludes.