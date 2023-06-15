“What a stupid spin!”, the renown journalist Branko Geroski reacted on the MoFA Bujar Osmani’s claims that, “…Bulgaria won’t be able to impose new conditions”.

“Even according to the Negotiations Framework, the Government did accept to negotiate on all issues imposed by Bulgaria since the times of Todor Zivkov (a Communist leader of Bulgaria from the 1950’s until his death in late1980’s).

There are no issues that this Government refused to negotiate. Hence the establishment of the so-called “Historical Commission”, bilateral negotiations between the governments in Skopje and in Sofia took place several times, and more will be held, they promised projects, even established a silly airline contrary to the economic logic…

What kind of conditions should Bulgaria impose, for everyone to fathom their intentions? And Bujar The Hero will stop them? Come on, please stop acting as if you’re patriots and great diplomats. You are neither!”, reads Geroski’s message.