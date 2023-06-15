We are expecting that in the following couple of weeks the initiative for the constitutional amendments will be submitted to the Parliaments, and thee debate will continue among the MPs, Vice-PM for European Affairs Bojan Maricic told the Telma TV, adding that the authorities will continue with their attempts to reach the opposition MPs through reason and based on arguments.

“I am convinced that if we have enough time. and take the correct approach to each and every MP, in order to explain to them thee importance and the responsibility of the moment, as well as the consequences of rejecting it, and I think we’ll reach the 2/3 majority”, Maricic said.