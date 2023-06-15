We shouldn’t debate if there is a Macedonian language. We speak it, it is lectured at our universities, business contracts are written in Macedonian language, the Ambassador of Great Britain to Macedonia, Matthew Lawson, said at the Wednesday celebration of King Charles III birthday in Skopje.

“Apparently, everyone who negates the Macedonian language forgot to tell that to Vizz Air, because I apply for a ticket in Macedonian language every month, when I travel back home. This is my way, the British way of saying, “we are your partners, friends, and allies, and we will continue to cherish our friendship”, Lawson said.