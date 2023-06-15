No one will ask DUI if it will leave the Government, or not. SDSM has 43 MPs, VMRO-DPMNE has 44. That is 87, which is much more than the necessary 61. No one will have to ask Ali Ahmeti if he wanted to be in the Government or not, if only SDSM had politicians who think like statesmen. Kovacevski, however, do not posses the capacity for national unity, and here I refer to the nation of Macedonia, with all Albanians, Macedonians, Turks, and others – minus DUI, of course – stated on Thursday the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski.

He added that if Kovacevski decided to leave, everything would have been different, but he decided to remain a hostage to Ali Ahmeti and DUI.

“I would have been worried in his place, by the fierce defense from Artan (Grubi) and Bujar (Osmani). I would have been confused if people like them defend me, that would have meant that I have done something I shouldn’t have”, Mickoski pointed out.