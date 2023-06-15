Bulgarian Vice-President Ilijana Jotova stated on Thursday athat it is time for the governments of Bulgaria and Macedonia to meet, and requested more serious measures after the last incident involving a citizen with a Bulgarian identity.

Vice-President Jotova also reminded Macedonia that, apart from the Constitution, there are also amendments to be made according to the signed protocols, referring to the textbooks, assessment of historical dates and persons, and the release of the former Communist police files on citizens of Bulgarian descent. Nothing of these has been completed, she complained.

“I don’t even dare to think that the new Bulgarian Government will make any concessions to the already established Bulgarian position, which is not the Presidential Cabinet’s position, but also of the People’s Assembly, so I don’t dare to think that they will make a step backward”, the Vice-President of Bulgaria said.

On Thursday, the Macedonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani, confidently stated that Bulgaria won’t be able to impose new conditions, because the negotiating framework is closed.