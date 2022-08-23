Goran Ivanov has been appointed acting director of the Financial Police, government sources told MIA.

Ivanov is employed in the financial police as an inspector and has been appointed as acting director.

Arafat Muaremi’s term expired in February, but then he held the position as acting director for another 6 months, and he resigned after the clash with Vilma Ruskovska and after the search carried out by the prosecutor’s office for the prosecution of organized crime and corruption in the Financial Police Administration and in Muaremi’s office.