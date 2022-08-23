The formation of an ad-hoc body as a temporary solution, until the adoption of a new Law on Associations and Foundations, will be proposed by the Minister of Justice Nikola Tupancevski at today’s session of the Government.

Tupancevski announced this today, answering a journalist’s question, whether it is possible to prevent the formation of Bulgarian associations in the country.

My proposal would be to form an ad hoc body, interdepartmental, which will give an opinion on the character of historical figures, that is, on the way they will be formed. In that direction, I think that the possibility of abusing certain persons who have a negative context throughout different historical eras will be reduced, said Tupancevski.

On the 15th of this month, the Ministry of Justice announced a meeting of the Working Group at which the new Law on Associations and Foundations will be discussed, after the issue of the issuance of permits for registering associations with disputed names of historical figures was opened in the public in the past period.