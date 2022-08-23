Judge Olja Ristova, who handled the “Dvojnik” case in relation to the issuance of 215 Macedonian passports to international criminals, says that the police and the prosecutor prepared the case selectively, deliberately omitting “some of the officials”.

Ristova points out that no one understands why this happened, except for the police and the prosecutor, who dealt with that case.

The judge said that in order to overcome such serious omissions, there should be a revision of that case.