Marjan Spasovski has been dismissed from his duties as director of the Administration for the Enforcement of Sanctions. The Government announced this after today’s session.

The dismissal comes after his public appearance in the media, full of contradictions.

Spasovski also indicated in the interview that he knew about the fact that the commander Srdjan Dimitrijeski was convicted of taking bribes, but he still let him be the commander in “Idrizovo”. Two days after the interview, while Dimitrijeski was on shift, the prisoner convicted of murder and drugs escaped, while the commander is suspected of having organized his escape with other persons.