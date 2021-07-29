Foreign policy expert and international secretary of Slavi Trifonov’s party “There Is Such A people”, Dimitar Grdev, told the Bulgarian news agency BGNES that they have a common position that it is of strategic importance for the EU to expand, especially to the Western Balkans.

Grdev stressed that the position towards the Republic of Macedonia is based on the decision of the Parliament, the framework position of the Government and the position of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

We know we need to seek greater communication with our Western partners. So that we do not remain in a situation of nothing just because our position is correct. The most important thing for us is to see Macedonia as part of the EU and Bulgaria to be surrounded only by friendly countries, members of the Union, said Grdev.

He emphasized that Bulgaria has signed an Agreement with Macedonia with clearly accepted obligations and which needs to be fulfilled, just like the Agreement with Greece.